Police investigate a suspicious package that contained white powder

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The delivery of suspicious package struck fear into an Oahu resident on Sunday, Aug. 4, on Kapiolani Boulevard around 12:30 p.m.

The package turned out to contain white power.

The male recipient called the fire department and three units and 11 personnel arrived at the scene.

Officials tested the powder and determined that the powder is not a biological threat. But according to HFD, they were not able to determine the substance.

HFD later left the scene at 1:42 p.m.

The case was turned over to the Honolulu Police Department.