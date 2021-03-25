Police identify woman killed in Captain Cook collision

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police on Hawaii Island identified the woman who died in a single-vehicle collision in Captain Cook on Friday, March 19, as 19-year-old Erika Neilson, of Kailua-Kona.

The collision occurred around 7 p.m. Friday.

Police say a black 2010 Infinity four-door sedan was heading east on Ke Ala O Keawe Road. The vehicle crossed the double solid yellow line, according to police, before driving into a guardrail and going airborne.

The vehicle then came to rest at the bottom of an embankment and was fully engulfed in flames. Neilson was transported to Kona Community Hospital and was pronounced dead at 10:40 p.m.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as 19-year-old Roman Kozinskiy, and a 24-year-old female passenger were brought to Kona Community Hospital for treatment before being released.

Kozinskiy was arrested on suspicion of negligent homicide and operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant. Kozinskiy was released on Sunday, March 21, while the investigation is pending.

Police believe speed and impairment are factors in this collision. An autopsy was conducted on Neilson on Wednesday, March 24, and toxicology results are pending.

Police are asking the public to contact officer Cory Gray at (808) 326-4646 ext. 229 or email at cory.gray@hawaiicounty.gov if they have any information about this incident. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.