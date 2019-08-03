Police are investigating a burglary at a food court on the Big Island

HONOLULU (KHO2) — Hawaii Island Police are seeking assistance from anyone with information about a burglary that occurred at a food establishment located in Kamuela.

South Kohala Patrol officers responded to a reported burglary at a Shopping Center food court on Thursday, Aug. 1.

Officers determined that sometime between 10:35 p.m. on (July 3) and 8:05 a.m. on (August 1), someone unlawfully entered a restaurant located in the food court by damaging the building’s exterior walls.

Once inside the restaurant, the suspect removed a brown colored safe, measuring approximately 3-feet wide and 3-feet tall, with a combination dial on the front. The safe contained an undisclosed amount of cash and documents.

Police ask anyone with any information about this incident or anyone who may know the identity of the suspect to contact Officer Edward Lewis at (808) 887-3080, email Edward.Lewis@hawaiicounty.gov or call the Hawai’i Police Departments non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.