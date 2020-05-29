Police: 4 suspects wanted in an armed Amazon box burglary

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department is looking to identify four suspects in a robbery at an Aiea home on Tuesday, May 12, around 3:35 p.m.

Police officials say that a black Porsche SUV entered the victim’s carport on Iini Way. There were two women and two men.

Three of the suspects left the car while the driver stayed inside. The man, who carried a rifle with him, stood by as one of the female suspects took an Amazon box that was left at the front door.

They then went back inside the car and fled from the scene.

Suspect one is an unknown man with a fair complexion. Police say that he is described to have black hair and was seen wearing a gray t-shirt, sunglasses, and a surgical mask.

Suspect two is an unknown man with a fair complexion. He has brown curly hair that may be a wig, polcice say. He was seen wearing a ‘FOX’ shirt, blue camo sleeves, jeans, blue hat with marijuana leaves printed, sunglasses, black and white shows, gloves, and a printed face mask. He was also carrying a rifle.

Suspect three is an unknown woman with a fair complexion. She has long brown hair and was seen wearing a black hoodie with ‘Nasty’ in white on the front and ‘Don’t’ with a roll of $100 bills on the back. She was also wearing black pants, sandals, and a surgical mask.

Suspect four is an unknown woman with the same complexsion as the others, police say. She has brown hair, which was worn in a bun. She was wearing a shirt with a white top underneath. She was wearing black tights, slippers, aviator type sunglasses and gloves.

As for the vehicle, it was charcoal gray/black. It had no front license plate and it may have a decal on the passenger side of the windshield.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. The public may now send anonymous web tips to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.

You can also visit this link here to report information about this case.

Suspect vehicle (Courtesy of Honolulu CrimeStoppers)

Fourth suspect in Aiea robbery

Second suspect in Aiea robbery

Third suspect in Aiea robbery

First suspect in Aiea robbery

