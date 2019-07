HONOLULU (KHON2) — A pole fire left several hundred Hawaiian Electric customers without electricity on Thursday, July 25.

The fire happened just before 7 p.m. right behind Times Supermarket on Young Street.

According to fire officials, 10 personnel were dispatched to the fire.

According to the HECO Outage Map, the outage happened at 7:44 p.m. and is expected to be at full restoration by 9 p.m.

The cause of the electrical fire has not yet been determined.