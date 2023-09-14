HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Transportation is jump-starting the H-1 Freeway Salt Lake Rehabilitation Project. The road work will require planned closures of a portion of the H-1 freeway near Pearl Harbor, the work is scheduled for at least the next several months.

The original date for completion was March, but work took a back seat as another major project at the airport required the personnel and equipment.

Department of Transportation Communications Manager Shelly Kunishige said, “There was a brief pause while we focused all of our resources on runway 8L so work has begun in earnest again.”

The work will pick up on the westbound H-1, between Valkenburgh Street and Salt Lake Boulevard.

Kunishige said, “Rehabilitations are different from the general repaving in that we go further into the asphalt layers so we remove more of the old material and that gives you a longer-lasting product.”

This will require several to all lanes to close. Starting Friday, September 22 at 8 PM, two lanes of the freeway will be closed, then on Saturday, three lanes will close at 8:30 PM. On Sundays, all westbound lanes will close and reopen Monday at 2:30 AM before the work week commute.

Erick Deguzman recently moved to Oahu, he said he has been doing plenty of driving trying to find a home.

Deguzman said, “Since I’m looking for property most of the open houses happen on Sunday, so that’s really going to affect? How am I going to tackle it as far as going to that location?”

Meanwhile, other drivers like Paul Brown who lives in Pearl City, said he is concerned about the traffic on Fridays getting off work.

Brown said, “We both work in town but we live in Pearl City, we’re thinking of different routes, we’re thinking of Kamehameha highway or thinking about you know when should we leave.”

The work on westbound lanes is scheduled to be completed by January, but then construction will switch to the eastbound direction, the entire work is anticipated for completion by June 2024.

The DOT said not all weekends will require a full freeway closure, and bad weather could pause the work.

Kunishige said, “Or if there are going to be events where we expect a lot of people to be traveling westbound through that area then we would look into rescheduling that planned closure.”

The DOT reminds people to drive with aloha in construction zones.