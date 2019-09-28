Plaintiffs in Sherwood Forest lawsuit share their concerns

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Plaintiffs involved in a lawsuit discuss the case about the sports complex at Sherwood Forest on Saturday including the continuing opposition to the City’s plan, and next steps forward for the community.

It happened on Saturday at 9 a.m.

On Thursday, September 26, 2019, a lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court asking the court to stop construction of a massive sports complex at Waimanalo Bay Beach Park, commonly known as Sherwood Forest.

The lawsuit cites the City and County of Honolulu’s failure to adhere to federal land use controls, the City’s violation of federal and state historic preservation law, the City’s inadequate Environmental Assessment, and flawed permit approvals that distort the primary and special purposes of the beach park.

Affected local residents, including the plaintiffs, have a deep concern about the irreversible adverse impacts of the proposed development on the Waimanalo community’s sense of place and rich cultural history, as well as the environmental health of the Waimanalo Bay Beach Park area.

The plaintiffs’ concerns are underscored by the process carried out by the City in its assessment of the massive WBBP development proposal, especially given the City’s history of lack of public engagement, input, accountability, and maintenance of existing facilities.

Civic-minded members of the Waimanalo community and surrounding communities have been left out of the critical stages of the required planning process for such a park conversion. This episode represents the latest in a series of poorly planned development schemes that the City government has pushed through in a manner insufficient to cooperatively stop errors or modify plans based on full public input.

More details will be on KHON2 and KHON2.com.