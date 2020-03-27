PHOTOS: Famous people who have died from coronavirus

(NEXSTAR) — The number of coronavirus infections around the world has reached a half-million as the virus continues to spread.
As of March 26, the pandemic has resulted in more than 23,000 deaths globally, with celebrities and other well-known names among them.
Here are some of the famous people lost to the virus:
Terrance McNally
Terrence McNally, an American playwright whose career included winning Tony Awards for the plays “Love! Valour! Compassion!” and “Master Class” and the musicals “Ragtime” and “Kiss of the Spider Woman,” died of complications from COVID-19. He was 81. McNally was a lung cancer survivor who lived with chronic inflammatory lung disease.
Actor Mark Blum
Mark Blum, an actor known for his roles in the films “Desperately Seeking Susan” and “Crocodile Dundee,” as well as the recent TV series “You,” died due to complications from the coronavirus. He was 69.
Floyd Cardoz
Chef Floyd Cardoz, who competed on “Top Chef,” won “Top Chef Masters,” died of complications from the coronavirus, his company said in a statement. He was 59. Cardoz, who operated successful restaurants in both India and New York, had traveled from Mumbai to New York through Frankfurt, Germany, on March 8.