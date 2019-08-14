Phone scam targeting HECO customers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A warning about a scam call targeting Hawaiian Electric Customers.

Honolulu police say it involves a call from someone claiming to be from Hawaiian Electric and telling customers that they are delinquent on their bill and will lose electricity if they don’t pay immediately.

Officials say at least one customer did make a payment by credit card over the phone only to later find fraudulent charges on their credit card statement.

Hawaiian Electric released a statement saying it never calls customers to ask for payment over the phone and never threatens an immediate shut off of power.

Anyone who receives such a call should hang up and call the utility company directly.