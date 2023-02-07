HONOLULU (KHON2) — More workforce housing is coming to downtown Honolulu, and pets are welcome, too. Local developer Avalon Group has acquired the Davies Pacific Center. Originally an office and commercial tower, about two-thirds of the units will be converted to condominium priced at workforce and market rates.

Some commercial spaces will be sold as business-condos that allow apartment-and-office combinations. A dog park will be added, and it will become Honolulu’s first Class A office building to allow pets. Ground-floor restaurants will include outdoor seating where pets are allowed.