Pedestrian in critical condition following an early-morning crash on Nimitz Highway

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 37-year-old man is in critical condition after being hit by a car on Nimitz Highway.

It happened around 1:15 Friday morning near the intersection of Ohohia Street.

Police say the man was not in a marked crosswalk when he was hit by a car going westbound on the highway.

The 40-year old driver of the car was not injured.

Police say at this time alcohol appears to be a contributing factor.

All west bound lanes of Nimitz were closed as police investigated the crash, but has now reopened.

