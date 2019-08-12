Pedestrian hit by car in Nanakuli area

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A pedestrian accident happened in the Nanakuli area after 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11.

The victim was transported to a hospital in Punchbowl.

All lanes on Farrington Highway eastbound are closed between Hele Gas Nanakuli to Lualualei Naval due to the traffic accident. 

The Honolulu Police Department will contraflow traffic in the Westbound lanes.

Officials are on their way to the scene to further investigate the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is made available.

