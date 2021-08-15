Pedestrian dies after car runs into her in Pearl City on Oahu

PEARL CITY, Hawaii (KHON2) — A woman is dead after crossing the street when a car hit her in Pearl City.

It happened just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14.

We’re Hawaii’s weather station, get the latest forecast and radar information here

Police say a 57-year-old man was driving southbound on Waimano Home Road just south of Hoolana Street when he hit the woman who was not in a marked cross walk.

The woman was not in a cross walk.

Police say the woman who appeared to be in her early 40s was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say speed, drugs, and alcohol does not appear to be contributing factors.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

This is the 31st traffic fatality on Oahu this year compared to 31 at this same time last year.