Pearlridge Center adds new retailers to expand local businesses

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Pearlridge Center has added more than a dozen new retailers to expand the presence of local businesses.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The new tenants are local entrepreneurs who have or will soon open as eateries, stores, services or free-standing kiosks.

“We launched the Open for Small Business initiative with the express purpose of encouraging and supporting our local entrepreneurs – many of whom are also women or minorities,” Pearlridge Center’s general manager David Cianelli said in Wednesday’s news release.

As part of that initiative, Pearlridge Center now customizes floor plans and tailors square-footage layouts to both fit the entrepreneur’s vision and best create an aesthetically welcoming store.

New in-line stores at Pearlridge Center include:

The Mauve Fox: Sophisticated apparel and accessories for women and men. Mauka, first level, near TJ Maxx.

TK World: Premium Japanese massage chairs, massage pillows and other lifestyle products for health. Mauka, second level, next to Anthem Shoes.

Expanded Manaola: Re-location allows Manaola to now feature home goods, as well as the designs of other local craftspeople and artisans. The exclusive boutique of fashion designer Manaola Yap offers designs deeply rooted in his cultural heritage. Mauka, first level, next to Hollister in the former Ann Taylor space.

New food offerings and eateries open include:

La Birria Tacos food truck: Crispy tacos and other Mexican street food. Located in the Sears parking lot.

Happy Belly food truck: Asian fusion and local-style plate lunches. Located in the Sears parking lot.

Perefoti Island Fixx food truck: Samoan drinks, dessert bowls, floats and ice creams. Located in the Sears parking lot.

Rick’s Jerk food truck: Authentic Jamaican cuisine from jerk dishes to curries and stews. Located in the Sears parking lot.

These Stuffed Cookies kiosk: Instagram-worthy cookies and cakes filled with everything from taro mochi to cookie dough, brownies to cheesecake. Mauka, first level, fronting Macy’s.

Expanded Beer Lab HI: BeerLab has moved into the former Applebee’s space. It has partnered with other local entrepreneurs with food trucks – thus, the Beer Lab HI Kitchen – bringing new cuisines to Pearlridge Center customers. Mauka, first level.

New entertainment includes:

Razor Sports Now Drifting: Fun-for-all-ages “crazy cart” entertainment with electric drift go-carts. The departure of Forever 21 allowed Razor Sports to create and develop this new concept. Mauka, first level next to Zales.

New merchandise kiosks include:

The Stash Collectables: Highly desired toys and other collectibles, including Funko Pop! Mauka, first level, fronting Sunglass Hut.

Once Again Hawaii: Succulent gardens grown at the family’s Waimanalo nursery, the largest succulent-only nursery in Hawaii. Repurposed dishware or reclaimed wood transforms these plants into living, artistic creations. Mauka, first level, fronting Nature Republic.

Fashion Mask: Face masks for every member of the family in a wide array of styles and fabrics. Two locations: Wai Makai, second level, fronting Funtastic Kidzone and Mauka, first level, fronting Tricked Out Accessories.

Humana: Variety of health insurance plans to fit the needs of every individual or family. Mauka, first level, fronting Razor Sports Now Drifting.

New services open include:

Skin Lab HI: Medi-spa and beauty services including body contouring, permanent make-up, facials, waxing, threading and teeth whitening. Mauka, second level near Lens Crafters.

Aloha Threading kiosk: Hair-removal services. Mauka, second level, fronting Sephora.

Expanded HNLAX: The salon, barber shop and streetwear boutique has expanded to offer both its own apparel designs and the latest local and California-based brands. Mauka, second level, next to the Satellite City Hall.

Future eateries will include:

Tanaka Ramen and Izakaya: Anticipated opening spring 2021. Wai Makai, second level, between Tony Moly and Icing.

Hawaii Pot Shabu Shabu House: Anticipated opening in late 2021. Mauka, second level, next to Genki Sushi.

Hot Dog on a Stick: Anticipated opening in Spring 2021. Mauka, first level, next to Cookie Corner.