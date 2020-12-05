Pearl Harbor hosts ceremony to honor victims of deadly shooting

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A ceremony was held on Friday, Dec. 4 to honor the victims of the deadly shooting at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in December, 2019.
It was on Dec. 4, 2019 that U.S. Navy sailor Gabriel Romero shot three civilian Department of Defense workers, killing 30-year-old Vincent Kapoi Jr. and 49-year-old Roldan Agustin before fatally shooting himself.
A third civilian worker, 36-year-old Roger Nakamine, was also shot and survived.
The report into the shooting did not explain why the victims were targeted, but did not that the shooter was reportedly angry and displayed a pattern of behavior associated with a mental disorder.
A Navy spokesperson says the service was for family, friends and co-workers of the shooting victims.
