Paradise Supermarket and Barefruit Bar reopens under a yellow placard

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A bar and supermarket in Maui have been given a yellow “Conditional Pass” placard after the Department of Health closed both establishments for infestations.

In the following inspections that lead to the yellow card update, inspectors said that the level of cockroach activity has decreased significantly at the Barefruit Bar.

During the inspection, three live roaches were observed and no roaches were observed on any food contact surfaces. The pest control contractor has conducted several treatments since the first DOH inspection on Aug. 23, and will continue going forward to ensure that pests are monitored and eliminated. The food establishment has performed a deep cleaning to remove food debris and grease build-up and is continuing to work in coordination with the pest control contractor to fill gaps and holes after treatments are applied to those areas. Single-use items have been discarded and all food contact surfaces will continue to be cleaned and sanitized after each pest control treatment.

A follow up inspection is scheduled the Barefruit Bar on Sept. 5.

As for Paradise Supermarket, inspectors say that no live rodents or excrement were observed.

The pest control contractor has conducted two rodent control treatments since the first DOH inspection on Aug. 27 and will have three additional treatments over the next several days. Going forward, the establishment will be further evaluated by DOH to determine additional pest control requirements. The food establishment has performed deep cleaning to remove food debris but needs to do additional cleaning to remove grease build-up on some equipment. Food contact surfaces have been cleaned and sanitized.

Inspectors say that both establishments no longer poses as an imminent health threat and therefore was given the yellow placard, allowing both locations to reopen.

A follow-up inspection is scheduled for both the bar and the supermarket on Sept. 5.