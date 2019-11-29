Parades this weekend on Oahu to ring in Christmas season

With Thanksgiving almost over, Christmas season is now upon us.

A handful of parades will occur across Oahu this weekend to commemorate the holidays. Here are a list of them and the road closures they will cause, as well as the approximate times the roads will reopen:

FRIDAY

Waikiki Holiday Parade: The event is expected to have 4,000 marchers, 40 vehicles and 38 bands. It will start at Saratoga Road/Kalakaua Ave., to Monsarrat Ave., and it will end at Queen Kapiolani Park. Road closures are expected from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Liliha/Palama Christmas Parade: The event is expected to have 100 marchers and 10 vehicles. It will start at United Church of Christ, to Judd St., to Liliha St., to N. King St., and it will end at Kohou St. Road closures are expected from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Kalihi Business Association Christmas Parade: The event is expected to have over 100 marchers, 16 vehicles, two floats and two bands. It will start at Kalihi Union Church, to N. King St., to Mokauea St., to Dillingham Blvd., to Waiakamilo Rd./Houghtailing St., to N. School St., and it will end at Kamehameha Shopping Center. Road closures are expected from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Holiday Parade Hawaii Kai: The event is expected to have 1,000 marchers, 25 vehicles and three bands. It will start at Kamiloiki Park, to Lunalilo Home Rd., and it will end at Koko Marina Shopping Center. Road closures are expected from 9:30 a.m. to noon.

West Oahu Lights Opening Night Block Party: The event is expected to have over 3,000 participants. It will close Uluohia St. from Kamanaha St. to Haumea St., Kamaaha Ave. from Alohikea St. to Uluohia St., and Ala Kahawai from Uluohia St. to Alohikea St. Road closures are expected from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Waianae Coast Christmas Parade: The event is expected to have 1,000 marchers, 30 vehicles, 30 floats, five bands and three horse groups. It will start at Waianae Boat Harbor, to Farrington Hwy., and it will end at Waianae Mall. Road closures are expected from 10 a.m. to noon.

West Oahu City Lights Parade: Lane closures on Fort Barrette begin at 4 p.m. and Kapolei Parkway. The event is expected to have 25 vehicles, three floats and four bands. It will start at Fort Barrette/Kapolei Parkway, west on Kapolei Parkway (mauka side), and it will end at Kealakapu St. One lane will be contraflowed on Kapolei Parkway for west bound traffic from Ft. Barrette to Kinioki St. Road closures are expected from 5 to 8 p.m.