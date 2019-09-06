Parade to honor Maui Little League team

2019 Hawai’i State Champions from Maui at Little League World Series // ESPN

The Hawaii Department of Transportation and the County of Maui are recognizing the inspirational achievements of the Maui Little League team with a parade from the County Building to Market Street.

The public is advised that the parade will take place on September 6 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

The parade begins at the front lawn of the County Building at High Street and Wells Street.

It proceeds north on High Street, then travels east on Main Street and ends at Market Street.

Both directions along the parade route will be closed to motorists.

Portable electronic signs have been posted in the area to alert drivers of the temporary lane closures.