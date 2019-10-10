Paniolos Hawaii expands to Kahala Mall

HONOLULU (KHON2) — East Honolulu food lovers now finally get a chance to experience a local twist of Mexican cuisine prepared with fresh local ingredients at Paniolos Hawaii’s new location in Kahala Mall.

With offerings including custom-made burritos, tacos and bowls, Paniolos is located next to its sister store, Aloha Salads. This 465-square-foot quick-serve restaurant opened this week Oct. 8, following the success of its first two locations in Kailua and Kapolei Commons.

Paniolos Hawaii is perfect for “anyone with aloha”. Menu items relies on onolicious, fresh ingredients produced locally and grass-fed, antibiotic free beef from Kualoa Ranch, Molokai Ranch and Hawaiian Big Island Beef. Absolutely no canned food is used in preparation. All meats, beans, rice and salsa are prepared fresh daily.

Paniolos Hawaii brings history and culture of the Hawaiian cowboys, referred as Paniolos by Mexican/Spanish cowboys dating back to the 1700s, to Hawaiian diners today. The restaurant owners Chris and Sara Lufrano hope to preserve and promote their aloha of paniolo heritage one hungry customer at a time.

“We make everything individually in front of you to satisfy the tastes of each customer,” says Paniolos Hawaii Owner Sara Lufrano. “Before starting on the four-step-process, customers get their pick of either a burrito, taco, or bowl by a simple point of their finger. Next comes the base; lettuce, cilantro, brown or White rice. Then your choice of black, pinto, or refried beans followed by a protein, with options including grilled steak, grilled organic chicken, paniolo steak, kalua pig, grilled veggies or organic tofu.”

“The final step allows customers to go crazy and tap into their wild side with toppings to fulfill every craving: cheese or sour cream, lime, cilantro, red onions, jalapeños, and a choice of salsa (corn, tomato fresca, tomatillo avocado, or roasted tomato with chipotle peppers).

Paniolos Hawaii serves hungry diners from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Kahala Mall location.

“We are excited to bring Paniolos Hawaii to Kahala Mall,” said Ezy Paeste, Kahala Mall General Manager. “The restaurant has become well-known for their fresh, healthy, delicious Mexican-inspired dishes using locally grown ingredients, and this will be a welcome, new addition to our fast-service dining options. We expect that Paniolos will have the same success as its sister restaurant, Aloha Salads, and be very popular with our customers and our community.”