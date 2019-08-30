Pali Highway repairs near completion

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) announced that work on the Pali Highway emergency repairs is nearing completion and additional access for the public will begin Sunday, September 1, 2019 at 1 p.m.

Crews need additional time Sunday morning to complete lighting improvements in the newly constructed portion of the tunnel in the Honolulu bound direction. The Pali Highway contraflow will still be available to Honolulu bound drivers on Sunday, September 1 from 5 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The new regular hours will allow access in both directions Sunday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. (closed Saturday and overnight). One lane closures may be necessary, however at least one lane will remain open in both directions during the daytime hours.

“A catastrophic event caused tons of debris to fall from the mountain onto the Pali Highway,” said Gov. David Y. Ige. “Crews have been working around the clock to get the work completed and deliver more access to the public as quickly and safely as possible in order for daily routines to return to normal.”

Previously scheduled paving and infrastructure improvements on the Pali Highway have also progressed ahead of schedule as a result of the extended closure on the highway.

Full 24/7 access of the Pali Highway between Waokanaka Street and Castle Junction is anticipated to be completed in November, weather permitting.

The Pali Highway was damaged on February 18, 2019 following severe weather.

The cost of the emergency repairs is $21 million with the federal government paying 80 percent of the total.

Labor Day schedule

The Pali Highway will be open in both directions from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the Labor Day holiday. There are no additional state holidays prior to November that would impact the Pali Highway access.

With the exception of the Pali Highway, all other contraflow, shoulder and special access lanes on state roadways will be closed on Monday, September 2, 2019 in observance of the Labor Day holiday. The H-1 Freeway Zipper Lane, Nimitz Highway express lane, Kalanianaole Highway contraflow, Farrington Highway contraflow, Kahekili Highway contraflow, Kuhio Highway Contraflow and Highway 130 contraflow will all resume normal operations Tuesday, September 3.