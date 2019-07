A heads up for drivers Monday!

The Honolulu-bound side of the Pali Highway will be closed overnight this week due to an ongoing resurfacing project.

This is between Kamehameha Highway and Waokanaka Street.

The project will run from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. every night through Friday morning.

As an alternate route, drivers can use the Likelike Hwy. and the H-3.