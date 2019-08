The Pali Highway access hours will be extended starting August 1, 2019, according to the Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT).

The new schedule will be:

Sunday through Friday (closed on Saturday and State Holidays):

Honolulu bound AM contraflow: 5 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Kailua/Kaneohe bound PM access: 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.