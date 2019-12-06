Overturned vehicle prompts partial closure of McCully Street, two hospitalized

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A portion of McCully Street was closed on Thursday, December 5, around 6:41 a.m.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, it was due to a traffic accident that resulted in an overturned vehicle.

Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and treated those involved in the crash. Responders transported two victims to an area hospital. The 58-year-old woman is stable while the man, 38, is in serious condition.

This happened on McCully Street from Date Street to Waiola Street.

The closure was later lifted around 9 a.m.