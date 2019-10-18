Overnight fire chars popular Kauai restaurant

Firefighters extinguished a fire that broke out late Thursday night at the popular Kintaro Japanese Restaurant in Wailua on Kauai.

All occupants were able to safely exit the structure without injuries.

Firefighters were dispatched at approximately 11:45 p.m.

Personnel found the building’s garage fully engulfed in flames, with the fire extending into the restaurant area. They were able to quickly knock down the flames in the garage, but were unable to immediately access the restaurant’s interior.

Additional personnel arrived and assisted with fire suppression tactics and water was deployed into the burning structure from above.

The fire was deemed under control at approximately 1:40 a.m. Friday morning, and was fully extinguished shortly before 4:30 a.m.

The cost of damages is not yet known.

During the incident, Kūhiō Highway between Haleilio Road and the south entrance to the Kapa‘a Bypass Road was closed from approximately 12:30 a.m. to 4 a.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.