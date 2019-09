HONOLULU (KHON2) — Over a thousand people are experiencing a power outage that occurred around 6:33 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13.

The outage is affecting Palisades, Pearl City, Waiawa, Waikele, Waipahu and Waipio.

The cause of the outage is currently unavailable.

The estimated restoration time will around 8 p.m. Sept. 13.