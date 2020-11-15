Over 82,600 pounds of debris removed from Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A big cleanup has wrapped up at the Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument. More than 82,600 pounds of debris and trash were removed during a 16-day cleanup project at Lalo, an area within the Monument.
A crew consisting of 11 members removed trash such as lumber, roofing, steel cable, scrap metal, boat hulls, tires and fiberglass. Photos of the cleanup can be found below:
The area provides an essential habitat for nesting seabirds, threatened green sea turtles and endangered Hawaiian monk seals.
The mission was led in part by the U.S Fish and Wildlife Service, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association and other state agencies. The cleanup was also made possible by private donations via the Papahānaumokuākea Marine Debris Project.
