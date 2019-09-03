Over 350 people assisted to shore after the Waikiki Roughwater Swim

Breaking News
On September 2, 2019, at 9:45 a.m. the Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) was dispatched to assist multiple swimmers in distress offshore of Waikiki. 

The HFD responded with 11 units staffed with 29 personnel. 

The first HFD unit arrived at 9:52 a.m., established command and investigated further.  It was reported that several hundred swimmers participating in the annual Waikiki Roughwater Swim were in need of assistance in returning to shore due to strong currents and rougher than expected conditions.

HFD, Ocean Safety, multiple Good Samaritans and other Lifeguard personnel commenced with operations retrieving race participants and shuttling them to shore. 

HFD’s Air1 and rescue personnel conducted searches of the racecourse. The racecourse was cleared of all participants.  Of the 1000 race participants, over 350 swimmers were assisted in returning to shore. 

