Online registration starts for free fall classes from city parks department

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Exercise your mind and body this coming fall with a variety of classes and programs being offered at your city parks by the Department of Parks and Recreation.

The online registration period for free fall activities begins Monday, Aug. 12 at 9 a.m. and ends on Friday, Aug. 16 at 11:59 p.m.

You can access the registration page and explore the variety of activities offered, ranging from archery to Zumba, by clicking here.

Walk-in registration periods for paid classes begins the week after online registration, at the particular park site, following the below schedule:

· District I (Hawaii Kai to McCully) and District II (Makiki to Aiea)

o Aug. 19 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

o Aug. 20 & 21 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

· District III (Pearlridge to Waiʻanae to Wahiawā), District IV (Waialua to Waimānalo), and District V (Patsy T. Mink Central O’ahu Regional Park)

o Aug. 21 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

o Aug. 22 & 23 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

If you miss the online registration for free classes, you may also register for those classes, if space is available, during the walk-in registration periods.

For more information concerning registration for all fall programs offered by DPR, please click here.