One woman is taking Halloween costumes to the next level with her crocheting talents

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Stephanie Pokorny is pretty busy this time of year.

The Ohio based mother of four spends the Halloween season hand making costumes for her kids.

But, there’s a twist, Pokorny crafts each of the costumes almost entirely out of yarn.

Her designs feature popular characters including Smurfs, E-T, Pennywise the clown, and more.

The talented mother says it takes her between 40-50 hours to make each costume perfect.

Adding, she typically breaks out the yarn and needles at the start of September.

