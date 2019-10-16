One “Wheel of Fortune” contestant gives an unforgettable introduction

A San Diego resident’s hilarious introduction on Wednesday night’s episode of Wheel of Fortune is getting a lot of attention on social media.

When introduced to the show by host Pat Sajak, Blair Davis uses a different approach.

“I’ve been trapped in a loveless marriage for the last 12 years to an old battle-ax named Kim,” said Davis. “She cursed my life with three step-children named Star, R.J. and Ryan,” the California native continued, adding, “And I have one rotten grandson.”

The host added: “I know you’re being facetious.”

“Absolutely,” Davis told him. “I love ’em like nobody’s business.”

Davis’ intro even made quite an impression on Twitter.