One escaped KCCC inmate arrested, one still missing

Kauai Police arrested Isaiah Pongasi-Adric, one of the pre-trial detainees missing since Sunday from Kauai Community Correctional Center (KCCC). Pongasi-Adric was returned to KCCC custody at around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Jeffrey Kelekoma, Jr. who also went missing from the Lifetime Stand minimum security dorms, is still missing.

Kelekoma, Jr. is 37 years old. He is five feet 8 inches tall and weighs 220 lbs. He has brown hair and eyes.

Kelekoma is awaiting trial for assault charges, Abuse of a Family/Household Member, Resisting an Order to Stop a Motor Vehicle, Terroristic Threatening and Unlawful Imprisonment.

If you see Kelekoma, call 911.