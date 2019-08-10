Olohana Street road repairs beginning Aug. 13

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Facility Maintenance will close Olohana Street from Kuhio Avenue to Kalakaua Avenue to perform necessary road repairs beginning Tuesday, August 13, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Weather and conditions permitting, work is anticipated to be completed by August 14.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible and use alternate routes. Please allow extra travel time and abide by posted traffic signs. Traffic will be temporarily detoured around Olohana Street during construction work hours. Buses will be temporarily detoured to Kālaimoku Street where two-way traffic will be implemented during construction hours.

Special duty Honolulu Police Department officers will be posted at the worksite to assist with traffic control.

The Department of Facility Maintenance may be contacted at 768-3600 for any questions.