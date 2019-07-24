Old Ward Warehouse location to include more green open space

HONOLULU (KHON2) — More space to live, work and play in Kakaako.

Howard Hughes announced the re-design of the old Ward Warehouse location on Ala Moana Boulevard on Tuesday.

The plan to build two towers has now been consolidated into one thereby creating more green open space.

Alongside the expanded Victoria Ward Park would sit Ward Village’s latest residence, Victoria Place, named in honor of Victoria Ward who began the transition of these lands into a community gathering place over a century ago.

The ocean view residence would introduce 350 new homes to the community.

“As featured in our announcement last year, our plan for the former Ward Warehouse location now reflects greater public amenities, more open green space and an increased connection to the waterfront,” said Simon Treacy, President of Hawai’i of The Howard Hughes Corporation. “Victoria Ward’s legacy continues to serve as our biggest inspiration as we transform Ward Village into a world-class destination that showcases the beauty and culture of our island.”

The expanded makai section of Victoria Ward Park is intended to serve as a passive, nature-focused refuge in the heart of the city reminiscent of the original Ward estate that was once abundant with native flora.

It also serves as a supplement to the active mauka portion of the park which will continue to act as the hub of ongoing community activities such as weekly yoga, Kona Nui Nights and Cinema in the Park.

As the first LEED-ND Platinum certified master plan development in the country and the only one in Hawaiʻi, Ward Village is at the forefront of sustainable community development and will feature public amenities at a scale not offered by any other urban development in the state.

