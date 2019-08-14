Oklahoma family suing Kia after rental car caught on fire on H3

An Oklahoma family is fighting for change after their son was nearly burned to death in a rental car while on vacation here in Hawaii.

On June 30, Jordan Carlton and his mom Becky were driving their rental Kia Soul when it suddenly caught on fire. Becky was able to jump out of the vehicle while it was still moving but Jordan was trapped.

He ended up with 3rd and 4th degree burns over 85% of his body.

Now his family is suing Kia and the rental car company claiming they knew about its spontaneous combustion issue.