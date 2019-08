A section of Piikoi Street has been closed due to an oil spill that occurred earlier this morning.

All lanes of Piikoi Street from Kapiolani Boulevard to Rycroft Street were closed around 11:20 a.m. until further notice.

ROAD CLOSURE:



All of Piikoi St. from Kapiolani Blvd. to Rycroft St. due to spilled oil on the roadway. — Transportation HNL (@hnldts) August 15, 2019

Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.