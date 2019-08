With Hurricane Erick and Tropical Storm Flossie headed towards the state, officials on Hawaii Island are being proactive in closing a few places.

Starting Auguest 1, The Bayfront parking lot will be closed as well as some beach park because of the high surf threat.

This include Whittington, Punalu’u Beach Parks and South Point Road is closed.

Meanwhile, TMT demonstrators on Mauna Kea say that they’re ready for whatever the storms may bring and have contingency plans in place.