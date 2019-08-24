Ocean waters in Hawaii are three degrees higher than last year

HONOLULU (KHON2) — New data shows the need to protect our coral reefs.

Recent numbers from the federal government note that ocean waters around Hawaii are three degrees higher compared to years prior.

Because of the waters warming up, the possibility of coral reefs bleaching is more likely.

Brian Neilson, an administrator for the DNLR talks about what we can do to help protect our ocean and coral reefs.

“Just help being an ocean steward during this stressful time for corals, avoid touching or standing on any corals and just spread that message to friends and family. Also around the household, avoid using any carwash, fertilizer, or detergents that might end up in storm drains and on the reef,” said Neilson.