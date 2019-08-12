OCCC inmate mistakenly released

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An Oahu Community Correctional Center inmate was released on August 10, Saturday.

It was later determined that Campos should not have been released. State Sheriffs and Honolulu Police were notified. The Department of Public Safety is conducting an investigation into circumstances surrounding the release.

Campos was in custody for probation revocation related to credit card fraud.

The 65-year-old Campos is 5’10” tall and weighs 188 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If you see him, please call 911 or Sheriff Dispatch at 586-1352.