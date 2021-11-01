Oahu’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s to take place Nov. 6

More than six million Americans are currently living with Alzheimer’s, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. During the pandemic, Alzheimer’s and dementia deaths increased by 16%.

To help fight this disease, the Alzheimer’s Association is holding its annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Nov. 6 for Oahu.

Due to COVID-19, there will be no large event or gatherings. The organization is asking participants to walk wherever they are for a good cause.

“Folks can walk really anywhere, from home or a beach or a hiking trail. We encourage people to register online,” said the Executive Director of the Alzheimer’s Association of Oahu, LJ Duenas.

Money raised from the 2021 Walk to End Alzheimer’s will stay in Hawaii, according to Duenas.

“So money that we do raise supports the many communities and caregiver programs that we offer,” Duenas explained. “Caregiver training sessions and support groups that is offered statewide.”

While the association is not able to hold a large in-person event like pre-pandemic years, there will still be an in-person component to Saturday’s island-wide walk.

“We will still be hosting a promise flower garden at Waterfront Plaza on walk day November 6th,” Duenas said.

Hundreds of flowers will line the grassy area to represent all those impacted by the disease.

“The yellow flower honors our caregivers,” Duenas said about the Promise Garden. “The blue flowers represents those who are currently living with Alzheimer’s and other dementia. The orange flower is to celebrate all who support the cause, The purple flower represents those that we remember who lost the battle to this disease.”

To honor a loved through the Alzheimer’s Association’s Promise Garden, click here.

According to Duenas, in Hawaii there are nearly 100,000 people who are impacted by Alzheimer’s.

“If you don’t have a direct connection, you know someone who does,” Duenas said. “There is certainly help out there from the Alzheimer’s Association and many of our other community and care partners. It’s interesting to know that one in five Hawaii adults is a caregiver.”

Duenas said he wants caregivers to know that they are not alone.

If you would like to donate or participate in the 2021 Oahu Walk to End Alzheimer’s, click here.