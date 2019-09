HONOLULU (KHON2) — An Oahu woman needs your help as she battles cancer for the third time.

Shirley Nagata is in urgent need of a bone marrow transplant.

Fifteen years ago, she beat breast cancer, and then stage 4 bladder cancer in 2014.

She’s now battling leukemia as a result of the intense radiation and chemotherapy treatments she’s received.

A bone marrow registry drive will be held tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Finance Factors Center in Downtown Honolulu.