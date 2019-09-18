Oahu students awarded Coast Guard Foundation Scholarship

The Coast Guard Foundation, a non-profit organization committed to the education and wellness of all Coast Guard members and their families, announced today that it has awarded 128 new scholarships this year, including some local recipients.

Abishai and Anaiah Christensen, Ericamae Skiles and Mose Timoteo were awarded Coast Guard Foundation Scholarships. From Kalaheo, Abishai and Anaiah Christensen, children of USCG Senior Chief Petty Officer Kai Christensen, will both attend Point Loma Nazarene University; Skiles most recently from Ewa Beach, child of USCG Chief Petty Officer Mickey Skiles, will attend Leeward Community College; and Timoteo, child of USCG Chief Petty Officer Lina Mata’u from Pearl City, will attend Dakota State University in the Fall.

“These scholarships are an investment in the development of the next generation of leaders. The future of our country will be determined by these young adults. We are proud to assist them to get the education they desire,” said Susan Ludwig, president, Coast Guard Foundation. “

In the 29 years of the program, the Coast Guard Foundation has paid out more than $5.4 million to more than 1,100 college-aged young adults to help the families of Coast Guard members achieve their goals of higher education.