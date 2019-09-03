Oahu store owner gives back to the UH Marching Band on his birthday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An Oahu store owner and UH superfan celebrated his birthday with the UH Marching Band.

Bryson Dang owns Eden in Love with his wife Tanna.

For his birthday, he asked shoppers to donate $10 to “Bentos for the Band,” and in return, they’d get 20 percent off their purchases.

They raised about $2,000 — and used that money to buy 270 bentos from Taniokas.

“Me being a former marching band member, I thought it would be super fun to be able to show appreciation for everything that the band does. Because you know no matter win or lose, they bring it all the time,” said Dang.

“At first when I told them they were like ‘really? Someone is feeding all of us?’ they couldn’t believe it. And then when Jamba Juice jumped onboard they were super excited,” said Gwen Nakamura, Assistant Band Director.

Rainbow Warrior Head Football Coach Nick Rolovich thanked Bryson and gave him a signed football.

This year, all Eden in Love employees are giving back to the community for their birthdays.

One worker’s wish was to give out free shave ice.