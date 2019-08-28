Oahu-Red Cross deploys volunteer to Alaska

One volunteer with the American Red Cross of Hawaii has been deployed to Alaska to assist with helping victims of the wildfires that are affecting the region.

The volunteer will be working as a nurse assisting victims as needed, most likely in a shelter.

Currently, there are several fires burning in south central Alaska. The two largest fires are the McKinley Fire and the Swan Lake Fire. The McKinley Fire, which has now spread to more than 4,300 acres in the state, has destroyed at least 80 structures so far.

From hurricanes to house fires, the Red Cross responds to disasters statewide every four days. Over 95% of Red Cross services are provided by volunteers.