Oahu lane closures announced for next week

There will be no daytime work scheduled on Monday, Sept. 2, in observance of Labor Day, unless permitted.

Please note that lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice and do not include roving hazard debris patrols. All projects are weather permitting.

H-1 FREEWAY:

24-hour shoulder closure on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Nuuanu Avenue overpass and Liliha Street overpass on Saturday, Aug. 31, through Friday, Sept. 6, for guardrail and shoulder improvements.

24-hour shoulder closure on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of the Liliha Street overpass on Saturday, Aug. 31, through Friday, Sept. 6, for guardrail and shoulder improvements.

Two right lanes closed on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Punchbowl Street onramp and the Palama Street offramp (Exit 20C) on Tuesday night, Sept. 3, through Friday morning, Sept. 6, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for guardrail and shoulder improvements. The School Street onramp to the H-1 Freeway westbound will also be closed.

Two right lanes closed on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction between the Liliha Street overpass and the Palama Street overpass on Tuesday night, Sept. 3, through Friday morning, Sept. 6, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for guardrail and shoulder improvements.

Lane closures on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of the Halawa Heights/Stadium offramp (Exit 13B) on Friday night, Sept. 6, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. for marking installations.

Closure of the eastbound H-1 Freeway offramp to Aolele Street/Paiea Street on Tuesday, Sept. 3, through Friday, Sept. 6, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project.

Lane closures on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction between the Kapiolani Interchange and Ainakoa Avenue on Tuesday, Sept. 3, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for installation of barriers.

H-201 MOANALUA FREEWAY

Right lane closure on the H-201 Moanalua Freeway/H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Airport/Hickam AFB/Pearl Harbor offramp and the Fort Shafter/Ahua Street offramp (Exit 4) on Tuesday night, Sept. 3, through Friday morning, Sept. 6, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for utility work.

Shoulder lane closure on the H-201 Moanalua Freeway in the westbound direction between the Fort Shafter/Ahua Street offramp (Exit 4) and the Ahua Street overpass, on Tuesday, Sept. 3, through Friday, Sept. 6, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for trenching and utility work.

Roving lane closure on the H-201 Moanalua Freeway in both directions between the Puuloa Road overpass and the Funston Road overpass on Friday night, Aug. 30, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for road marking.

KALANIANAOLE HIGHWAY (ROUTES 61/72)

Intermittent traffic control on Kalanianaole Highway (Route 72) in both directions between Hawaii Loa Street and Halemaumau Street on Friday night, Aug. 30, through Saturday morning, Aug. 31, from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. and on Saturday, Aug. 31, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., to facilitate film production entry and exit from private driveway.\

Shoulder closure on Kalanianaole Highway (Route 72) in both directions between Kealahou Street and Sandy Beach Park on Tuesday, Sept. 3, through Friday, Sept. 6, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

KAMEHAMEHA HIGHWAY (ROUTES 80/83/99)

Lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Middle Street and Puuhale Road on Tuesday, Sept. 3, through Friday, Sept. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

LIKELIKE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 63)

Roving lane closure on Likelike Highway in both directions between Kamehameha Highway and Kalihi Street on Tuesday, Sept. 3, through Friday, Sept. 6, from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for pothole patching.

NIMITZ HIGHWAY (ROUTE 92)

Lane closures on Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in both directions in the vicinity of Middle Street on Monday night, Sept. 2, from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m., for The Rail project.

Lane closures on Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in both directions between Bishop Street and Awa Street on Sunday night, Sept. 1, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project.

Right turn lane closed on Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in the eastbound direction to Sand Island Access Road on Tuesday, Sept. 3, through Friday, Sept. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for construction of raised crosswalks.

Lane closures on Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in both directions between Alakea Street and Awa Street on Tuesday night, Sept. 3, through Wednesday morning, Sept. 4, from 5:30 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project.

PALI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 61)

Closure of the Pali Highway (Route 61) in both directions between Waokanaka Street and Kamehameha Highway for slope stabilization. Access to the Pali Highway are as follows:

Friday, Aug. 30:

Honolulu-bound AM contraflow from 5 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Kailua-bound access from 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

From Sunday, Sept. 1:

Honolulu-bound AM contraflow from 5 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Both directions will be open from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

From Monday, Sept. 2:

Both directions will be open from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday through Friday, including Labor Day.

For information on the Pali Highway schedule, please view the following link http://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/pali-highway-to-open-in-both-directions/.

MAUNAWILI

Right or left lane closure on the Pali Highway (Route 61) in the Honolulu-bound direction between Kamehameha Highway and the Pali Tunnel on Tuesday night, Sept. 3, through Friday night, Sept. 6, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., for the Pali Highway Resurfacing project.

NUUANU

Closure of the Pali Highway (Route 61) in the Honolulu-bound direction between the Wylie Street overpass and Pauoa Road offramp on Tuesday night, Sept. 3, through Friday morning, Sept. 6, from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m., for the Pali Highway Resurfacing project. One lane will be tentatively closed from 2:30 a.m. to 5 a.m. Detour signs to Wylie Street and Nuuanu Avenue will be posted.

Lane closure on the Pali Highway (Route 61) in the Kailua-bound direction between the Pauoa Road underpass and Wylie Street overpass on Tuesday night, Sept. 3, through Friday morning, Sept. 6, from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m., for the Pali Highway Resurfacing project. One lane will be tentatively closed from 2:30 a.m. to 5 a.m.

Lane closure on the Pali Highway (Route 61) in the Honolulu-bound direction between the Wylie Street overpass and Vineyard Boulevard on Tuesday, Sept. 3, through Friday, Sept. 6, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for the Pali Highway Resurfacing project.

Lane closures on the Pali Highway (Route 61) in the Kailua-bound direction between Laimi Road and Dowsett Avenue on Tuesday, Sept. 3, through Friday, Sept. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for the Dowsett Highlands Sewer Relief project.

Lane closures on the Pali Highway (Route 61) in the Honolulu-bound direction between Wylie Street and Dowsett Avenue on Tuesday, Sept. 3, through Friday, Sept. 6, from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for the Dowsett Highlands Sewer Relief project.

Lane closures on the Pali Highway (Route 61) in the Kailua-bound direction on Tuesday, Sept. 3, through Friday, Sept. 6, for the Pali Highway Resurfacing project.

Left or right lane will be closed from Vineyard Boulevard to Waokanaka Street from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Right lane will be closed from Waokanaka Street to Nuuanu Pali Drive over a 24-hour period.

ALA MOANA BOULEVARD

Lane closure on Ala Moana Boulevard in both directions between Ahui Street and Ala Mona Park Drive on Tuesday, Sept. 3, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for electrical maintenance.

NUUANU AVENUE

Two lane closures on Nuuanu Avenue in the southbound direction between Wylie Street and Kawananakoa Place on Tuesday, Sept. 3, through Friday, Sept. 6, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for pothole repairs and sewer work.

WAIALAE AVENUE

Closure of the Waialae Avenue onramp to the westbound H-1 Freeway on Tuesday night, Sept. 3, through Friday morning, Sept. 6, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for sign repair work. Motorists will be detoured to the 11TH Avenue onramp as an alternate route.

JARRETT WHITE ROAD

Roving lane closure on Jarrett White Road in the southbound direction between Tripler Hospital and Puuloa Road on Saturday, Aug. 31, from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for grass trimming.

PALI HIGHWAY FRONTAGE ROAD

Lane closure on the Pali Highway Frontage Road in the Kailua-bound direction between Dowsett Avenue and Nuuanu Pali Drive on Tuesday, Sept. 3, through Friday, Sept. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for construction activities.

PUULOA ROAD

Roving lane closure on Puuloa Road in the southbound direction between Jarrett White Road and Nimitz Highway on Saturday, Aug. 31, from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for grass trimming.

AOLELE STREET

Lane closure on Aolele Street in the vicinity of Ala Onaona Street at the Departures/Baggage Claim ramp on Tuesday night, Sept. 3, through Friday morning, Sept. 6, from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for sign repairs.

Closure of Aolele Street in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of the Airport toll booths on Tuesday, Sept. 3, through Friday, Sept. 6, over a 24-hour period, for The Rail project.

BINGHAM STREET

Closure of Bingham Street in the eastbound direction between Punahou Street and Alexander Street on Saturday, Aug. 31, from 5 a.m. to 12 p.m., for crane work.

KALIHI STREET (ROUTE 63)

Lane closures on Kalihi Street (Route 63) in the northbound direction between Dillingham Boulevard and King Street on Sunday, Sept. 1, from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and on Tuesday night, Sept. 3, through Friday morning, Sept. 6, from 7 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for sidewalk construction.

MIDDLE STREET

Roving lane closure on Middle Street in both directions between North King Street and Kamehameha Highway on Wednesday, Sept. 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for surveying work. Traffic will be contraflowed.

Pedestrians are directed to use the east sidewalk as the west shared use walk and bike path is closed on a 24/7 basis.

VALKENBURGH STREET

Lane closure on Valkenburgh Street in both directions in the vicinity of Nimitz Highway on Tuesday, Sept. 3, through Friday, Sept. 6, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project. There may be intermittent lane closures on westbound Nimitz Highway east of Valkenburgh Street.

