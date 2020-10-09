O’ahu bar and grill forced to close for violating coronavirus orders

HONOLULU – On Oct. 7, one liquor licensed establishment was cited and ordered to close for 24 hours by Honolulu Liquor Commission investigators after it was found in violation of Mayor Caldwell’s latest emergency order.

According to the report, Staxx Sports Bar and Grill broke the city mandated order by failing to have adequate contact tracing records and social distancing protocol in place.

Mayor Caldwell’s tiered order allows restaurants to operate at 50% capacity, but the establishment must request the name, address and contact information of each customer and keep intermingling groups to five or less.

The commission says Staxx will have the 24-hour period to execute corrective action and train its employees to avoid further violations which could lead to an indefinite forced closure.

