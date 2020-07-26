Oahu and Kauai courts will remain closed on July 27

Due to the anticipated severe weather effects of Hurricane Douglas, the Hawaii State Judiciary announced that all courts and administrative offices on Oahu and Kauai will be closed on Monday, July 27.

HONOLULU, (KHON2) – Due to the approach of Hurricane Douglas, the Hawaii State Judiciary has announced that all courts and administrative offices will be closed on Monday, July 27.

Chief Justice Mark Recktenwald has issued an order that extends the filing deadline for documents due on July 27 to July 28, for the First Circuit (Oahu) and the Fifth Circuit (Kauai County).

Hearings and trials have also been cancelled due to the court closures, and will be rescheduled to the next available date.

Employees of the First and Fifth Circuits, appellate courts, and administrative offices on Oahu and Kauai should not report to work on Monday unless contacted by supervisors.

