HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department is teaching lessons that can save your life.

That’s the goal each year for the HFD’s Fire Prevention Week.

It kicked off today at the Honolulu Zoo. Kids had fun participating in obstacle courses. But they also learned the importance of having and knowing an escape plan in case of a fire, as well as how to safely get out of a burning structure.

This year’s theme? “Not every hero wears a cape… Plan and practice your escape.”