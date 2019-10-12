North Shore windfarm project will cause road closures

The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies Oahu motorists of road closures and possible traffic delays on state routes for the transport of equipment for the Na Pua Makani Project beginning Sunday, Oct. 13.

Possible traffic delays are expected nightly between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. on:

H-1 Freeway eastbound between Kalaeloa Boulevard and the Kamehameha Highway Offramp

Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) northbound between the H-1 eastbound and Ka Uka Boulevard to the H-2 Freeway

H-2 Freeway northbound from Ka Uka Boulevard to Wilikina Drive

Northbound on Wilikina Drive, Kamananui Road and the Joseph P. Leong Bypass

Due to the size of the transports, Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) between Waimea Bay and Kawela Beach Road will be closed daily between 12 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. beginning Monday, Oct. 14.

The timetables for the Kamehameha Highway closures are:

Road closed at Waimea Bay between 12 a.m. and 2 a.m.

Road closed between Pupukea Road and Sunset Beach Road between 1 a.m. and 2:30 a.m.

Road closed between Sunset Beach Road and Kawela Beach Road from 1 a.m. to 2:30 a.m.

The permitted closures are for the Na Pua Makani Windfarm Project. No closures are permitted on Friday nights, Saturday nights, Halloween night (Thursday, Oct. 31), and the night before Veterans Day (Sunday, Nov. 10). The expected dimensions of the transports have been cleared as part of the permit process and have been cleared for transit over area bridges.

For more information, please visit the project website at napuamakanihawaii.org. A map showing the transport route, provided by the HDOT is below.

Special Duty Police Officers will be on-site to assist with traffic control and safety procedures. Emergency vehicles, first responders and TheBus have been notified.

Motorists are advised to allow for extra travel time to get to their destinations. Electronic message boards have been posted to notify motorists of the expected delays.