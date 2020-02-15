No serious injuries after a collision that involved an ambulance

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials say that an Emergency Services vehicle was involved in a collision that happened at the intersection of Keolu Drive and Kalanianaole Highway on February 14 around 11:37 a.m.

According to Emergency Medical Services, personnel were dispatched to a medical emergency in Kailua. While they were on their way, using both lights and sirens, the ambulance was involved in a collision with another car.

Two occupants of the vehicle involved were evaluated and treated. The driver, who was identified as a man in his 50’s, was taken to an emergency room by a second ambulance in stable condition.

As for the paramedic and EMT involved in the crash, they were uninjured. The ambulance, stationed in Waimanalo, is out of service and will be replaced with a reserve ambulance.

“It is fortunate there were no serious injuries. We do want to remind the public to safely pull over to the side of the road when you see or hear an ambulance approaching with lights and sirens,” said EMS in a statement.