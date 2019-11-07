No one found inside during two-story house fire in Kalihi

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A two-story house fire was put under control on November 6, around 1:36 p.m.

It happened on Kealia Drive.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, they received the call at 1:12 p.m. and responded with 10 units and 39 personnel. They found the house fully engulfed in fire.

(KEALA)

Fire officials say that the roof collapsed on the rear side of the house. No one was reportedly found inside during their search.

The Hawaiian Electric Company is on the scene to secure power on the home.

Nine people live in the two-story house, according to HFD.

No injuries were reported.

The fire is under investigation and the cause has yet to be determined. Fire damages are not available at this time. The residence did not have working smoke alarms and it did not have fire sprinklers.

The HFD will continue to advocate for fire sprinklers in buildings.

It is the most effective way to protect your property and safeguard lives from a fire.